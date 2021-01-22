Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Two people have been arrested and four others are wanted for allegedly beating a man with sticks in Shivajinagar area of Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on January 11 and a video of the thrashing went viral on social media on Friday, an official said.

"Two people have been arrested and four others are wanted after an attempt to murder case was lodged," said the Shivajinagar police station official.

