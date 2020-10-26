Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Two people were arrested from Malad for allegedly accepting and placing cricket bets online, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Monday.

Mayur Shantilal Chheda (36) and Jatin Shah (42) were arrested by Crime Branch Unit X on Saturday and mobile phones, fake SIM cards, cash etc were seized, he said.

They have been remanded in police custody till October 28, the official said.

