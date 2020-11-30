Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) An official in the cooperative societies department was held along with one more person on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and two sarees, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

The Class I official, identified as Bharat Kakad working in the office of the deputy registrar of cooperative societies, and Sachin Kakad were held for demanding a bribe from a man who wanted to use the sinking fund of his building to repair it.

Also Read | IIT Bombay Seat for a Four-Year Electrical Engineering Course Lost by Student Due to 'Wrong' Click, Moves Supreme Court.

The two were caught in a trap laid by the ACB on Monday while accepting Rs 2 lakh and two sarees, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)