Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 78-year-old woman in her bungalow in Worli and fleeing with valuables worth Rs 5 lakh, Mumbai police said on Monday.

The body of Vishni Dolwani was founded bound and gagged on Friday night by her husband and a probe team zeroed in on Amarjeet Nishad (22), her newly recruited house help, and his accomplice Abhijeet Joriya (22), said an official.

"Gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh were stolen from the home safe. All of it has been recovered. Nishad was missing from the day of the incident which aroused suspicion. He and Joriya have been charged with murder," he added.

