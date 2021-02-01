Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Five people were arrested in Mumbai's Kurla area allegedly with 130 kilograms of ganja, an official of Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell said on Monday.

The five, hailing from Mumbai, neighbouring Thane, and Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, were held by the ANC's Worli unit on Sunday afternoon from a car near a mall on the Kurla stretch of LBS Road, he said.

The gang used to bring the contraband from AP and sell in the metropolis' suburbs, and the main accused may have links with Naxal groups, the official said.

He identified the arrested persons as Rajesh Jaiswal alias George (42), Durga Prasad Yeddu (24), Sufiyan Khan (35), Nisar Sheikh (31) and Nizamuddin Sheikh.

