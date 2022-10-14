Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): As many as eight flights were diverted at the Mumbai airport on Friday due to heavy rainfall and low visibility.

"Due to bad weather conditions in Mumbai today, 8 flights were diverted to nearby airports," Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in a statement.

CSMIA also advises all its passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines.

"Owing to inclement weather in Mumbai today caused by the extreme downpour of rain and low visibility, CSMIA has proactively initiated informing all passengers of flight reschedules and provided refreshments for the passengers awaiting to board," the statement reads.

Several parts of the city received heavy rainfall today.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 km per hour at isolated places in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Hingoli, Latur, Nasik and Aurangabad. (ANI)

