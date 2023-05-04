Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) A probe into the murder of the 44-year-old son and abduction of the 80-year-old wife of a former Mumbai deputy commissioner of police has found the woman was taken to Ajmer in Rajasthan after being abducted, an official said on Thursday.

Three teams of the Chembur police are investigating the murder of Vishal Kamble and abduction of Rohini Kamble, son and wife, respectively, of Vasant Kamble, who retired as DCP, he said.

"A close relative of the victim and four others have been arrested in the case. We have found the accused wanted to take over their property and sell it. Vishal was murdered in a scuffle that broke out over signing of property papers on April 5. His body was thrown near the Ahmedabad highway," he said.

"After getting information about Vishal, a police team rushed to the location provided by the accused persons. Rohini was taken to Ajmer first and then confined in a hotel in Mumbai's Aarey Colony. She was rescued on Wednesday and is currently recuperating in Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar," the official added.

