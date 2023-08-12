Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) The Mumbai police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) has arrested six persons for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 40.8 lakh from Masjid Bunder area, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANC laid the trap at Kurla street in Masjid Bunder on Friday and caught one of the accused when he reached to deliver the consignment and recovered 90 gm of the contraband from his possession, he said.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Announces Increase in Income Limit Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana From Rs 1.80 Lakh to Rs 3 Lakh Per Annum.

The accused then led the police to the others. The ANC recovered 204 gm of mephedrone and Rs 15,000 cash, the official said.

A probe revealed that the accused were involved in the supply and sale of drugs and belonged to Chembur, Masjid Bunder, Sewree and Govandi areas of the city, he said, adding that two of the accused are history-sheeters.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Potter Mohammad Umar Prepares 10,000 Oil Lamps for I-Day.

The ANC has made 149 arrests in this year, including 15 foreign nationals, and seized drugs worth around Rs 30 crore, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)