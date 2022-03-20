Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Thirty persons were arrested and 25 women were rescued after a raid in a bar in Mumbai's Malad area in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped Inside Public Toilet Near Pratapgarh Railway Station.

The raid was carried out by the Social Service Branch of the city's Crime Branch. an official said.

Also Read | Patna Shocker: 20-Year-Old Enacts Suicide During Video Call With Girlfriend, Dies by Accident.

"A decoy customer found women dancing in violation of norms after which the raid was carried out. We have rescued 25 women and arrested 30 persons comprising customers, waiters and other staff of the eatery-cum-bar," he said.

A case has been registered under IPC and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act provisions, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)