Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): Popular Mumbai-based artist Ram Indranil Kamath also known as Ramchandra died by suicide at his home in Matunga, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Kamath, 41, died on Wednesday.

"Famous artist Ram Indranil Kamat committed suicide at his home in Matunga on August 19. A suicide note was also found. Matunga Police has registered 'Accidental Death Report' (ADR) and the investigation is going on," said N Ambika, spokesperson, Mumbai Police. (ANI)

