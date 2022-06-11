Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) A 43-year-old businessman and his driver, who got down from their car to save an injured bird on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, died after being hit by a taxi on May 30, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Hospital Mess in Assam: Child Reunited With Parents Three Years After Birth.

The CCTV footage of the accident was making the rounds on social media platforms since morning.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Another Minor Girl Raped in Telangana, Autorickshaw Driver Held for Sexually Assaulting Nine-Year-Old Girl.

The accident occurred on May 30 afternoon when businessman Amar Manish Jariwala, a resident of Nepeansea Road, was going towards Malad, an official said.

"En route on Bandra Worli Sea Link, a bird was hit by their car, following which Jariwala got down to save the injured bird. A speeding taxi hit Jariwala and his driver Shyam Sundar Kamat. Jariwala was declared dead on arrival by doctors of a nearby hospital, while Kamat died post admission," he said.

A case was registered against taxi driver Ravindra Kumar Jaiswar (30) for rash and negligent driving and he was arrested, the Bandra police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)