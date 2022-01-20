Mumbai BJP chief detained during protest against Nana Patole over his 'I can hit, abuse Modi' remark, on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other party workers were taken into police custody on Wednesday while they were protesting against Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole over his 'I can hit, abuse Modi' remark.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Mumbai BJP delegation led by Lodha had called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday demanding strict action against Patole for allegedly making an objectionable statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Maurya, Face of Congress’ ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ Campaign Likely to Join BJP.

The delegation handed over a letter to Governor Koshyari demanding FIR against Patole.

Lodha had warned that if action is not taken against Nana Patole by 11 am on Wednesday, January 19, he will go on a fast in front of the Gandhi statue at Churchgate along with BJP workers.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 13,785 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Positivity Rate at 23.86%.

Patole landed himself in a controversy after a viral news clip showed him saying that he could beat Modi and abuse him.

He, however, later issued a clarification and said that he was referring to a local goon who shares his surname with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a viral news clip, Patole can be heard speaking in Marathi to a group of villagers in Bhandara district. He said, "I have been in politics for the past 30 years. Being a politician, I never favoured anybody. I helped each and everyone who came to me. That's why I can hit Modi and abuse him."

However, it is not clear when this video was filmed.

After this video went viral on social media, several BJP leaders lashed out at the Congress party and Patole, questioning their respect and honour for the post of Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)