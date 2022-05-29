Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Mumbai police have registered a case against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate, an official said on Sunday.

The case against her was registered at Pydhonie police station in south Mumbai on Saturday night on the basis of a complaint lodged by Irfan Sheikh, joint secretary of Raza Academy, a Muslim outfit, he said.

Sharma was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), he added.

In his complaint, Sheikh said he received on WhatsApp a clip of Sharma's comment, which hurt his sentiments, the Pydhonie police station official said.

