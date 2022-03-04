Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): A businessman on Friday lodged an extortion case against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, said the Mumbai police.

The businessman alleged that Rs 2 crore was demanded from him between June 2013- 2017 and he could not lodge a case earlier due to fear, added the police.

The case had been transferred to Anti-Extortion Cell, stated the police. (ANI)

