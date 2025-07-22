Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman, who sustained injuries in a cylinder explosion that led to the collapse of a two-storey chawl in Bandra here last week, died at a hospital on Tuesday, police said.

Fifteen people were injured when a two-storey chawl or tenement building collapsed in the Bharat Nagar locality of Bandra East in the early hours of July 18.

One of the victims, Rehana Ansari, who was undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital, died in the morning, an official said.

Another injured person, Mohammad Ansari (68), sustained 50 per cent burn injury in the collapse, which was a result of a cylinder blast.

