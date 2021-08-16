Mumbai, August 16: Anti-extortion cell of Crime Branch on Sunday registered a case against Anwar, brother of gangster Chhota Shakeel with two others in connection with an extortion case.

Anwar, who is not in India, allegedly called and threatened a builder in Oshiwara.

Also Read | Shillong Violence: Total Curfew, Internet Services Cut in 4 Meghalaya Districts; State Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Quits.

According to the crime branch, two persons have been arrested in this case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Arbaz Shaikh and Raju alias Kamran. On Sunday, they were remanded till August 17.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)