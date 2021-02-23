Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday collected a total fine of Rs 28 lakhs from 14,000 people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

This comes in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Maharashtra during the last few days.

As per a statement, the total fine collected is Rs 32,41,14,800 and the total number persons fined for mask violations is 16,02,536 as of Sunday.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 6,971 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count in nearly four months.

Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

In a video address, Thackeray said, "Do you want lockdown? The next eight days will decide. Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 COVID cases today. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules."

With reference to the state government's campaign against COVID-19 'My Family, My Responsibility', the chief minister has also introduced a new slogan "I am responsible".

Meanwhile, a week-long complete lockdown has been announced in Amaravati district in wake of the spike in cases.

"A one-week complete lockdown will remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city. Only the essential services are permitted to operate," Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur told reporters. (ANI)

