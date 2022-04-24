Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Mumbai reported 73 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Sunday.

With this, the active caseload in the city stands at 521.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Strangles Pregnant Girlfriend to Death for Pressuring Him for Marriage in Ghaziabad.

As many as 55 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,039,203.

The recovery rate in the financial capital is 98 per cent.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Wanted Criminal Vikas Malhey for Committing Six Murders.

No patient lost his life during this period. The death toll in the city remained at 19,562.

Meanwhile, witnessing a steady rise in the number of new COVID-19 infections, India recorded 2,593 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 0.59 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)