Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (IGC) provided technical assistance to a fishing boat, which went adrift south west of Mumbai after its steering gear broke down, an official said on Tuesday.

The boat IFB Jaffy, with 10 fishermen onboard, had been adrift 90 nautical miles south west of the city coast since the early hours of Saturday, the ICG said in a statement.

The Coast Guard had received an alert about the fishing boat, following which the Coast Guard ship Samrat was rushed to the given location, the official said.

The technical team promptly identified that the coupling flange of steering gear linkage rod had been sheared off from shaft rendering, he said.

The defect was rectified by machining, aligning and precise welding, the official said, adding that after repairs, the boat was made operational on Monday and it resumed its activity.

