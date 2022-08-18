Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) A couple was crushed to death after a speeding dumper truck hit their motorcycle on the Western Express Highway on Wednesday, a Mumbai Police official said.

The couple was headed towards Marol Naka in suburban Andheri when the accident occurred in the afternoon, he said.

They were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead before admission.

The official said the bike rider and his wife, who was riding pillion, were wearing helmets.

The dumper driver was nabbed and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 304-A (causing death by negligence).

