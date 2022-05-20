Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Mumbai court on Friday sent two associates of Dawood Ibrahim who were suspected in the D-company case, to 14-day judicial custody.

A special court sent the Mumbai residents' brothers Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51), to NIA custody till May 20.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Row: 'Ascertainment of Religious Character of Place of Worship Not Barred by 1991 Act', Says Supreme Court Says,.

Earlier in February, the NIA had booked Dawood and others on charges of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act. On Friday, it arrested Arif and Shabbir claiming that they were involved in activities of the gang in the western suburbs of Mumbai. They have also been booked under UAPA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)