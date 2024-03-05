Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Airport Special Cargo Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III recovered the concealment of 447 grams of marijuana imported from Thailand and arrested one accused involved in the import on Tuesday, an official said.

According to the customs officials, the marijuana was concealed inside a pressure washer.

An investigation is going into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, in a crackdown on smuggling, Mumbai Airport Customs officials intercepted an Indian national arriving from Dubai and seized a cache of contraband, including gold jewellery, rhodium coins, and iPhones, according to an official statement.

The passenger was found to be carrying five pieces of 24-karat gold jewelry, three rhodium-plated coins, and cut pieces of wire collectively weighing 215.00 grams (net). Two iPhones (Pro 128 GB) were also recovered from the individual's possession.

As per the officials, "gold jewellery was found concealed on the body of the passenger; while the gold-cut piece of wire was concealed in amul butter, hanky, and clothes. The iPhones, on the other hand, were concealed in a handbag," customs officials added. (ANI)

