Mumbai [Maharashtra], December 5 (ANI): Acting on a complaint from a woman, Mumbai cyber cell has arrested a man from Pune for allegedly cheating at least 10 women on the false promise of marriage and providing jobs. The victim woman had filed a case in this connection on December 2.

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Bhasole alias Satish alias Rajveer. After preliminary investigation, the accused has been sent to judicial custody till December 8.

Also Read | Delhi: Resident Doctors at RML Hospital To Boycott Emergency Services From Tomorrow.

"The accused used to impersonate as an IPS officer or IB agent," cyber cell personnel said. He threatened to make the victim's picture viral on social media and demanded money. During further investigation, it came to light that the accused has done his graduation in criminal psychology and is pursuing his last semester of LLB. Since 2013, he has cheated more than 30 married and divorced women and has realised a huge sum from them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)