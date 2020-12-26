Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): The death toll in the cylinder blast incident that occurred on December 6 in Mumbai's Lalbaug area has risen to nine.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the death toll rose to 9 in the cylinder blast incident of December 6 in the Lalbaug area of Mumbai.

Sixteen people were injured in the incident. The incident occurred on the second floor of Sarabhai building (G+4) at Ganesh galli, Lalbaug. The fire was extinguished on the same day of the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)