Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) A dismissed police constable and three others were arrested for posing as Crime Branch personnel and stealing Rs 1 lakh from a businessman in Pydhonie in south Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Promises Jobs for 22 Lakh Youths in IT Sector.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the complainant was counting money in his provision shop, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Mulls To Re-Open Schools As COVID-19 Cases Decline in the National Capital.

"Two friends had given the shop owner Rs 2 lakh and he already had Rs 2.10 lakh in his drawer. The four accused arrived wearing masks that had the logo of Mumbai police on them. They accused of him making money through illegal activities and took Rs 1 lakh from him," the official said.

After the man filed a complaint with Pydhonie police station, the four, including a 52-year-old dismissed constable, were arrested, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)