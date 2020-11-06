Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Two people were arrested and cannabis worth Rs 1.62 crore was seized from them, Anti Narcotics Cell officials said in Mumbai on Friday.

The two, identified as Yash Girish Kalani (25) and Guru Jaiswal (32), were held on Thursday from Bandra and drugs worth Rs 36 lakh was found on them, and more contraband was recovered subsequently post questioning, an official said.

Kalani was procuring drugs from the United States using the online mode and was peddling it in major cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune etc, he added. PTI

