Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Kamathipura area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident that took place at around 10.00 pm.

Also Read | 'PM Narendra Modi Delivered on Another Commitment': Home Minister Amit Shah After Centre Notifies CAA Rules.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade department, the building is located beside Maharashtra College.

Upon receiving the information, three fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire were underway, the officials said.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Expulsion Case: TMC Leader's Plea Challenging Her Expulsion As MP ‘Not Maintainable’, Lok Sabha Secretariat Tells Supreme Court.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, they added.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)