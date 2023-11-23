Mumbai, November 23: A fire broke out on the third floor of Mahada Colony building in the Byculla area of Mumbai on Thursday. No injury was reported in the incident, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said. As soon as information about the fire was received, five fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The fire brigade safely rescued 135 people from different floors. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Abhyudaya Bank Building in Kurla's Nehru Nagar, Video Shows Tall Flames Emanating.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, the fire was confined to the electric metre cabin, electric wiring, electric cable, electric installation, scrap material in the electric duct, garbage and refuse material in the garbage duct, etc. from the 1st to 24th floors of Stilt plus the upper 24th floor of the residential building. Further details are awaited.

