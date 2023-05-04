Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Five people were arrested for allegedly killing a man and kidnapping an 80-year-old woman over a property dispute in Maharashtra's Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday.

Hunt for two others is still on, they said.

According to the police, the deceased man, the son of the kidnapped woman who was later rescued by the police, was identified as Vishal and the woman as Rohini Kamble.

Giving details, the police said that both victims went missing on April 4. After almost 15 days, on April 21, when their relatives were not able to contact them, Rohini's sister lodged a missing complaint for both of them at Chambur police station.

Upon receiving the information, the police swung into action and started the search operation for the victims.

"As a part of the investigation, call records of both the victims were analysed. After getting the details, we tracked down a few suspects," the police said.

During interrogation, the police said that it was revealed that the mother-son duo were in touch with the accused persons for property dealing, but the dealers wanted to grab their property against their will.

The police further informed that the accused kidnapped the mother-son duo on April 5 after taking them to Panvel under the guise of showing them some property.

"The suspects revealed that they had killed Vishal but the police are yet to trace his body and Rohini was taken to a flat located at Powai in Mumbai to forcibly obtain her signatures on property documents", the officer added.

The police have rescued Rohini from Powai and arrested five people including a woman who is the mastermind of the entire incident.

Efforts to nab other accused are underway. (ANI)

