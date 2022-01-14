Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Four personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) here have been suspended for not following the guidelines while carrying out an anti-sabotage check at a railway station last month, an official said on Thursday.

"These personnel had failed to obey the instructions related to anti-sabotage checking as issued by their superiors, including that of standing in a line behind the desk and being clearly seen in a camera during the operation," he said.

The action was taken after a jeweller had complained to the authorities that on December 16, just before he was about to board Gitanjali Express from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), his luggage was checked by the GRP personnel as part of an anti-sabotage measure, the official said.

The jeweller had claimed that some of the gold from his bag went missing after the check. However, he later informed that it was later found inside the bag. He denied any misconduct on the part of the GRP personnel, he said.

According to the official, a probe is being carried out in the matter.

