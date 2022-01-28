Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) One more person on Friday succumbed to injuries sustained in a fire that erupted in a multi-storey residential building at Tardeo in south Mumbai, a civic official said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Reviews Preparations at Parliament Ahead of Budget Session.

With the latest fatality, the toll in the fire that took place on January 22 rose to nine, he said.

Also Read | President's Bodyguard To Retain Retiring Horses Vikrant, Viraat As Mark of Respect.

Dhaval Salaskar (23), who was undergoing treatment at Byculla-based Masina Hospital, was declared dead at 5.15 pm, the official said quoting information received from doctors.

Earlier, at least six people had died and 24 others were injured in the blaze that broke out at Sachinam Heights, a ground-plus-20-storey building, located opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank.

"A total of 30 people were injured in the incident, of which nine are dead, eight are undergoing treatment, with five of them in a critical condition and three others stable. As many as 13 victims have been discharged," the official said.

A 35-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)