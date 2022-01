Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray on Thursday said that the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is procuring 900 AC electric double-decker buses for Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Minister said that he and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have been personally keen on reviving Mumbai's iconic double-decker buses.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Rise in Old-Age Pension, Re-Engaging Seniors Among Demands.

"The BEST double-decker, now electric! Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and I have been personally keen on reviving Mumbai's iconic double-decker buses," he said in a tweet.

He further said that aim is to have maximum double-decker buses, as this increases the capacity.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Gold Loan Executive Murdered, Body Thrown in Lake; 2 Arrested.

"While doing so, the BEST is procuring 900 of them, fully electric and emission-free. As we increase our BEST fleet, ultimately to 10,000 electric/clean alternate fuel buses, our aim is to have maximum double-decker buses, as this increases our capacity," he said.

Besides Mumbai, Aditya said, he has requested municipal commissioners of other cities who are procuring electric buses to also add double-decker electric buses into their fleets on busy routes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)