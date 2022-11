Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, which took its overall infection tally to 11,54,830, while the active case count dropped below the 100 mark, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Also Read | Delhi’s Jama Masjid Bans Solitary, Group Entry of Women and Girls, Place Three Plaques of ‘Diktat’ Outside Mosque.

Since nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,743, it said.

Also Read | Tripura: BJP, CPI Workers Clash in Khowai District; Party Leaders Trade Barbs.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had witnessed 12 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality. The active case count dipped to 98 cases from 114 cases a day before.

The recovery count reached 11,34,989 after 30 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, the BMC said.

The city's COVID-19 growth rate between November 16 and 22 is 0.002 per cent.

As many as 3,296 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state so far to 1,85,39,286. The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the doubling rate is 47,452 days, the civic body said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)