Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) A constable sustained injuries after the man he was trying to apprehend in Santacruz area of Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday attacked him with a stone, an official said.

Constable Ghanshyam Narvekar was on on patrol near the Gazder Bund area and arrived at a scene where some people were fighting, he said.

"The youths who were fighting fled on spotting Narvekar. However, one of them, identified as Rishikesh Ramakant Tiwari, hit Narvekar with a stone, leaving him with head injuries," he said.

Narvekar is hospitalised and out of danger while Tiwari has been arrested for attempt to murder and assault on government servant discharging duty, said Senior Inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore of Santacruz police station.

