Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was allegedly killed by three persons using swords at Mankhurd, a suburb in eastern Mumbai, on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

One of the accused, Vaibahv Mohan Devle (26), was arrested, he said.

"The deceased, Javed Salim Sheikh, was engaged in a scuffle with a man at Maya Ka Mandir locality in Mankhurd on Tuesday night when Devle intervened and offered to broker peace. However, Sheikh slapped him in front of everyone and asked him to stay away," the official said.

"Devle left the place at that time. However, he decided to avenge the humiliation. On Wednesday morning, when Sheikh reached an open ground in the locality, Devle and his two friends attacked him with swords and killed him," the official said.

While Devle was arrested some time later, his two accomplices have gone absconding, he added.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) and investigation into the case is underway, the official said.

