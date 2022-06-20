Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his associate were arrested for allegedly killing the former's wife on suspicion over her character, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Also Read | Maharashtra | Nine Dead Bodies Have Been Recovered in Mhaisal Village of Sangli District, … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Satish Zaavle and his associate Swapnil Pawar were held on Sunday night for the killing that took place in Chembur's MG Road area, the Tilaknagar police station official said.

Also Read | Poco X4 GT Confirmed To Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

"Zaavle and Pawar stabbed Deepali, a beautician, several times. Zaavle tried to flee from the spot but was chased by onlookers, and to escape their fury came and sat inside a police patrol van and confessed to what he had done," he said.

The woman, who was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, had been staying with her mother in Chembur due to domestic strife, investigating officer Sandeep Pawar said.

Zaavle and his associate have been arrested and charged with murder and other offences, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)