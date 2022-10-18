Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was found stabbed to death near a railway track in Kurla area of the city on Tuesday, police said.

The body of the man was found close to the railway track near the Government Railway Police's office in the afternoon, an official said.

With the help of his belongings, the police managed to establish the deceased man's identity, he said.

Investigations have revealed that the murderer knew the victim well and had brought him to the spot and stabbed him to death, the official said.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage from the area to identify the killer. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered," he added.

