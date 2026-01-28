Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Arijit Singh, one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, has delivered a string of chart-topping hits that have left an indelible mark on Bollywood and the hearts of listeners worldwide. Known for his soulful renditions, Singh has showcased versatility across romantic ballads, high-energy tracks, and devotional songs, winning fans across generations.

Following the massive success of 'Tum Hi Ho' from Aashiqui 2 (2013), Singh went on to deliver a series of memorable tracks that demonstrated his vocal range and emotional depth. Songs like 'Channa Mereya' from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) captured the pain of heartbreak, while 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' from Tamasha (2015) explored the complexities of relationships with delicate sensitivity. Both songs have become timeless classics in Bollywood music.

Unforgettable high-energy chartbuster' Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' from 'Befikre' (2016) is among Arijit Singh's most celebrated tracks. Other romantic hits include 'Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki' from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and 'Raabta' from Agent Vinod (2012). Singh has also lent his voice to popular tracks such as 'Apna Bana Le', 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage', and 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani', showcasing his versatility and ability to seamlessly balance soulful melodies with mainstream appeal.

Singh's versatility is further evident in 'Hum To Tere Hi Liye The' from director Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film 'O Romeo', where he seamlessly transitions between romantic ballads, devotional songs, and high-energy numbers, demonstrating his unmatched range in contemporary Indian music. His expressive vocals and nuanced renditions have earned him a special place in Bollywood's musical landscape.

His latest release, 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from 'Border 2', has touched the hearts of millions. The reimagined version of the song, composed by Mithoon, retains the essence of the original composition by Anu Malik. The new lyrics, penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, blend with the original lines written by Javed Akhtar, creating a fresh yet nostalgic experience. The track features an ensemble of renowned singers, including Roopkumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh, highlighting a collaborative effort that appeals to a broad audience.

Beyond Hindi cinema, Singh has lent his voice to regional films in Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil, further highlighting his adaptability across languages and musical styles.

Some of Arijit Singh's iconic tracks include:

Tum Hi Ho - Aashiqui 2 (2013)

'Tum Hi Ho' from Aashiqui 2 is the song that changed the course of Arijit Singh's career. Composed and written by Mithoon, the soulful ballad captures the depth of romance and longing, resonating with listeners across generations. Picturised on Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, the track conveys heartfelt emotions of love and heartbreak. 'Tum Hi Ho' earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Channa Mereya - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

'Channa Mereya,' sung by Arijit Singh, is a soulful expression of love from the film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. Composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Singh's voice adds a magic to the track. Picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, the song became an instant classic, widely regarded as one of Bollywood's most memorable songs.

Agar Tum Saath Ho - Tamasha (2015)

'Agar Tum Saath Ho' from 'Tamasha' is one of Arijit Singh's most sensitive and expressive tracks. Composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song is a heartfelt duet with Alka Yagnik that explores the vulnerability and complexities of love. Picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the song portrays moments of emotional conflict and tenderness. Singh's soulful voice conveys the character's inner turmoil, making it a standout track.

Raabta - Agent Vinod ( 2012)

'Raabta,' the romantic track from the film 'Agent Vinod', features Arijit Singh's captivating vocals that perfectly complement the melody composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Picturized on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the song explores the deep connection between two lovers. Arijit's expressive singing captures the longing, warmth, and intimacy of the lyrics, making it a timeless romantic number.

Kesariya - Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022)

'Kesariya' from the fantasy drama Brahmastra is a romantic track that showcases Arijit Singh's versatility as a singer. Composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song received a positive reception from audiences. Picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the track celebrates love and emotional connection. The song became an instant chartbuster, topping music charts and social media trends. Its popularity demonstrates Singh's continued dominance in Bollywood music, captivating audiences with his soulful voice and ability to make each song unforgettable.

Maatrubhumi- Battle of Galwan (2026)

"Maatrubhumi" is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan. In the song, Salman appears as an Indian Army officer, with Chitrangada Singh playing his wife.

On January 27, Singh announced that he would no longer accept new playback assignments, calling an end to a "wonderful" journey. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

As the acclaimed singer retires, fans across the world are revisiting and celebrating his unforgettable contributions to Indian music, which have captured love, heartbreak, and the full spectrum of human emotion.

