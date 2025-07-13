Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) A 52-year-old man with an upset stomach died after falling from the 18th floor of a building here on Sunday while defecating from the edge of a shaft, an official said.

The incident occurred at the 18-storey Matoshree Sadan building, Wadala, in central Mumbai, said the official from RAK Marg police station.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

The man, a resident of the high-rise, had been suffering from dysentery for the past few days.

He had gone to the top floor for some work when he may have lost control of his bowels, the police suspect.

Also Read | Patna: Lawyer Jitendra Mahato Shot Dead in Sultanganj in Brazen Attack, Series of Killings in Bihar Sparks Outrage (Watch Video).

He sat to defecate on the edge of a shaft near a lift but lost his balance and plunged into a pit on the ground floor, the official said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and got the man out of the pit with the help of fire brigade personnel. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and a probe is underway, he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)