Bengaluru, March 24: In a shocking incident, one person was killed and two others suffered injuries after a fight started over sharing cigarettes in Bengaluru’s Upparpete Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Mallinatha Biradar from Kalaburgi district.

Mallinatha was employed at a hotel near Majestic for the last few months, reported Indian Express. His colleague, a man named Ganesh, is the main accused in the case, police said. Bengaluru: Three Cops Kidnap Smuggler, Demand Ransom of Rs 45 Lakh From His Family in Marathahalli.

A physical fight broke out between Mallinatha and Ganesh over sharing cigarettes on Wednesday night. Cops said that when Mallinatha allegedly attacked Ganesh, another colleague named Manjunath stepped in and stopped the fight. Kolkata: Kid Swallows Balloon While Playing, Chokes to Death Despite Best Efforts of Doctors.

However, at around 6:30 pm the next day, Ganesh is said to have raised the issue again, which led to another scuffle between the three men. Ganesh, who was carrying a knife, allegedly stabbed Mallinatha in the stomach. Ganesh and Manjunath were also injured in the fight.

Mallinatha was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Victoria hospital. The Upparpet police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

In another incident of crime in Bengaluru, three policemen attached with the Bengaluru police allegedly kidnapped a man and demanded Rs 45 lakh ransom from his relatives to free him. Two civilians were also helping the cops in the crime. The police arrested a constable while the other accused are on the run.

