Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized MDMA tablets, commonly known as ecstasy, worth Rs 5 lakh, and arrested two distributors operating from Mumbai, an official said.

The NCB's Mumbai zonal unit seized the consignment of 125 tablets, which was sourced from Netherlands and procured through the darknet market, the official said.

The anti-drug agency had received information about a Mumbai-based network involved in trafficking high-value drugs procured from online platforms, he said.

As MDMA and other high-value drugs are mainly procured from foreign destinations, particularly Netherlands and other European countries, special emphasis was given on scrutiny of suspected patterns, transactions and parcels destined towards Mumbai, the official said.

A parcel was identified in Mumbai on April 19 and was found to contain 125 MDMA tablets, and following preliminary investigation, two persons identified as main receivers of the contraband were apprehended, he said.

Payments for drugs procured through darknet are done using cryptocurrency, and accordingly, other accounts and crypto wallets are also being investigated, the official said.

