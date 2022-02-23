Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) The Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday arrested a 64-year-old man wanted in connection with the seizure of drugs worth over Rs 14 crore in suburban Sion here, an official said.

Also Read | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Warns of Zero Tolerance for Poor Standard of Work.

The police apprehended Yashwant Vitthal Patil alias Yasa, who had been on the run since October last year, the official said.

Also Read | CCTV Cameras to Be Made Mandatory for Major Institutions in Rajasthan, Says Ashok Gehlot.

Four members of a family, Bandu Udanshive (52), his wife Clera, daughter Cynthia (23) and son-in-law Jasar Jahangir Shaikh (24), were arrested in October after charas worth Rs 14.4 crore was found in their car in Dahisar.

During the probe, the arrested accused revealed that the contraband had been sourced from Jammu and Kashmir and Yasa was going to take the delivery of the high-quality charas, he said.

The police had last month arrested Gulzar Ahmed Khan (40) from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir for supplying the contraband, the official said.

With the recent arrest, the police have booked six persons in the case, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)