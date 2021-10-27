Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Mumbai Police have appointed an ACP-level officer, Milind Khetle to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, said police sources on Wednesday.

All the complaints received against Wankhede will be probed by Khetle. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received such complaints so far, said the sources.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Executive's Wife Held for Abetment to Suicide, Manhunt Launched for Three Other Accused.

However, the Mumbai police have not registered any case against Wankhede.

Prabhakar Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid, had alleged that Wankhede, Gosavi and some other NCB officers had sought Rs 25 lakh from Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan in the drugs bust case.

Also Read | Mumbai Make-Up Artist Duped Of Rs 69,700 By Cyber Fraudsters While Trying To Buy Wine Online; Case Registered.

However, the Mumbai Police did not elaborate what complaints that they have received against Wankhede. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)