Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): The Mumbai police has arrested four women for allegedly kidnapping and planning to sell a five-year-old girl from Bhandup for money, police officials said.

According to the police, two women kidnapped the minor girl from Bhandup for selling her to two women in Thane.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Allegedly Bites Off Wife’s Finger During Domestic Dispute in Sardarnagar After Accusing Her of Having an Affair.

The arrested accused women have been identified as Khushboo Gupta (19), Maina Rajaram Dilod (39), Divya Kailash Singh (33) and Payal Hemant Shaha (32).

All the accused were produced before the court wherein they were sent to the police custody till March 28.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Led-Shiv Sena to Release First List of Candidates Today.

Police said that the parents of the five-year-old lodged a complaint after their daughter, who had gone to buy balloons for Holi from a nearby shop, did not return home.

The police have booked the four women under sections 363 (kidnapping), 370 (trafficking of persons) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

"The girl was allegedly abducted with the intention of selling. The police freed the girl from the clutches of the kidnappers within just 12 hours. A plan was made to sell the girl for money. The girl has now been handed over to her family. The accused women had planned to sell the girl to earn money," the Bhandup Police said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)