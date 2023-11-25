Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Mumbai Police has formed a four-member special team to investigate the 'Mahadev betting app case'.

The team includes experts in cyber technology and financial crimes.

FIR registered at Matunga police station in the case has been transferred to the Mumbai crime branch.

In the Mahadev betting app case, there are allegations of fraud of 15,000 crore rupees along with match-fixing, illegal hawala, and cryptocurrency transactions.

Earlier on November 14, Mumbai Police registered a case against 32 people, including the director of Dabur, Gaurav Burman and company chairman Mohit Burman, alleging a connection to the betting app scam.

The FIR was filed at Matunga police station in the case.

"Matunga police have registered a case against more than 30 people, including Mahadev Betting App promoter Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal and Shubh Soni, under various sections of fraud and gambling, based on the complaint of Prakash Bankar, a social worker from Matunga," Mumbai police said.

According to the information, social worker Bankar has claimed that people have been defrauded to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore.

The accused are alleged to have received money through hawala transactions, police said.

The police have registered a case against Sahil Khan, Gaurav Burman, Mohit Burman and others under sections 420,465,467,468,471,120 (B) of the IPC.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is investigating the Mahadev Book Online Betting APP syndicate, in which the promoters of this betting syndicate are allegedly sitting abroad and remotely running thousands of panels across India with the help of their friends and associates.

According to the ED, it has already arrested 4 accused persons, seized proceeds of crime worth more than Rs 450 crore, and filed a prosecution complaint against 14 accused persons.

On November 2, ED received intelligence input that a large amount of cash is being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev APP in relation to the Assembly Elections scheduled for November 7th and 17th, 2023.

ED conducted searches at Hotel Triton and another location in Bhilai and successfully intercepted a Cash Courier Asim Das, who was allegedly sent from the UAE, especially to deliver a large amount of cash for electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress Party. (ANI)

