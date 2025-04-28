Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Amid tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack, Mumbai Police have identified at least 17 Pakistani nationals residing in the metropolitan city.

According to the police, the identified Pakistani nationals have been issued exit permits to leave the country as per the directives of the central government in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people and injured many.

This applies to Pakistani nationals coming to India on short-term and tourist visas.

A total of 537 Pakistani nationals have left India through the Attari border over the past three days after the deadline for short-term visa holders ended on Sunday, according to an official.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Pal, a protocol officer at the Attari Border, stated that 850 Indian Nationals have returned to India in the past three days. He added that on Sunday alone, 237 Pakistani nationals returned to their country, while 116 Indian nationals came back.

Meanwhile, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has handed over the list of around 5000 Pakistani nationals living in the national capital to the Delhi police to ensure these people return home.

The visas of Pakistan nationals have been revoked in the wake of the recent directive of the centre, prompted by a recent terrorist attack on tourists in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has shared the list with a special branch of the Delhi police, and it was further shared with the district concerned for further verification and identification.

The list includes the names of Hindu Pakistan nationals who have Long-term Visas (LTVs) and are exempted.

On Friday, the Indian government revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on tourists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, including one Nepalese national, who were brutally gunned down. The incident happened around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

