Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting people from taking photographs and shooting videos of floating or half-submerged idols of Goddess Durga after immersions from October 5 to 7.

Also Read | Young Actors’ Retreat: 5 Things We Learnt About Kim Yoo Jung, Park Seo Joon, Hwang In Youp And More From Korean Variety Show.

The police have cited that pictures and videos of floating and half-submerged idols can hurt religious sentiments and may disturb public peace and tranquility, an official said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Reserves Judgment on Petitions Challenging EWS Quota in Admissions, Jobs.

As per the order, such pictures and videos should not be taken, published in newspapers or circulated on social media from October 5 to 7 during the Durga Puja festival, he said.

The police have invoked section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in this regard and action will be taken against people who violate the order, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)