Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of actor Saif Ali Khan in the case related to his stabbing at his Bandra residence by a Bangladeshi national last week, officials said on Friday.

According to Satyanarayan Choudhary, Joint CP of Law and Order, the actor's statement was recorded at his residence 'Satguru Sharan' on Thursday.

"Earlier, Kareena Kapoor's statement was also recorded by Bandra Police," Chaudhary added.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police found several fingerprints of the accused at the actor's residence in Bandra. the police found the accused's fingerprints on the stairs of the building, the door of the toilet, and the door handle of his son Jeh's room.

According to the police, the accused attempted to enter three houses before reaching Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent to steal. Mumbai Police believes the discovered fingerprints will play a significant role in the investigation.

As per the police statement, the accused entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft. A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS)

Further, the police stated that the accused was about to flee to his native village in Bangladesh when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. Shehzad was sent to five-day police custody by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.

His advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, denied the police claims and alleged that "no proper investigation" had been conducted so far.

"A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai... This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done," Shekhane told reporters.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on Tuesday. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he waved to the media. (ANI)

