Mumbai, July 27: The Mumbai Police will record the statement of filmmaker Karan Johar this week in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Monday. According to the police, statements of 40 people, including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. Also Read | NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against 6 Accused in JeM Nagrota Infiltration-Transportation Module Case: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Among others whose statements were recorded in the case at Bandra police station are Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh.

Notably, television actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, two former employees of Yash Raj Films have also recorded their statement. Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 and Ban on Taking Selfies Imposed Near Water Bodies in Barwani District.

The Mumbai Police had recently said the statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist have been recorded in connection with the suicide investigation. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

