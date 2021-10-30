Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday reported 301 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities, a civic official said.

It took the city's caseload to 7,55,632 and death toll to 16,244.

There are 3,966 active COVID-19 cases. As many as 463 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 7,32,889.

As many as 37,058 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Presently, Mumbai has 35 sealed buildings.

The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The doubling rate -- period during which cases double -- is 1,555 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.04 per cent between October 23 and 29.

